FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to repair a small sinkhole that impacted traffic for drivers in Fort Lauderdale.

After a couple hours of hard work, repair crews fixed the sinkhole that had opened on the ground along Commercial Boulevard and Northeast 28th Avenue.

The hole opened in the middle of the eastbound lanes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, investigators haven’t specified what caused the sinkhole.

