FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak gave residents cause for concern in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Crews responded to an underground propane gas leak in Coral Ridge on Thursday.

It happened in the area of Northeast 13th Street and Seminole Drive.

Crews were able to burn off the remaining gas in the tank so they could begin to make repairs.

