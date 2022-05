CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A gas leak in Coral Springs shut down several roads.

The gas leak occurred Friday morning, which caused shutdowns for Wiles Road between Northwest 87th Ave and North University Drive in both directions.

Crews arrived to the scene of the leak to repair the gas line.

It has been fixed and the street is now back open.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.