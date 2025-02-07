PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a gas leak in Pembroke Pines after a construction company accidentally struck a major gas line.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Pines Blvd and Southwest 64th Way, just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the scene and received assistance from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

TECO, the local gas company, also responded to the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

Pines Boulevard was temporarily shut down in both directions near Southwest 66th Avenue while a hazmat team cleaned up the mess and the line was repaired. The road has since reopened to traffic.

