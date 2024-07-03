FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to repair a gas leak that occurred in a residential neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Southeast Second Street, just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officials said construction crews accidentally punctured an underground line.

Crews were able to work on the leak and seal it.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.