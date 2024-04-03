WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported broken water pipe created a geyser in Wilton Manors.

Wilton Manors Police Department released a post on X, Tuesday night, indicating a “water management issue” in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue.

TRAFFIC ALERT: The intersection of Oakland Park Blvd. and NW 9 Ave is experiencing a water management issue. Traffic is being re-directed and lanes of travel are being closed while workers tend to this matter. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Public Works crews spent hours on the scene making repairs.

Traffic was redirected, and lanes of travel were closed while workers worked on repairs.

Police asked the public to use alternate routes and use caution in the area.

The roadway reopened at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

It’s unclear what effect the rupture had on water service in the area.

