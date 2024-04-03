WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A reported broken water pipe created a geyser in Wilton Manors.
Wilton Manors Police Department released a post on X, Tuesday night, indicating a “water management issue” in the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest Ninth Avenue.
Public Works crews spent hours on the scene making repairs.
Traffic was redirected, and lanes of travel were closed while workers worked on repairs.
Police asked the public to use alternate routes and use caution in the area.
The roadway reopened at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
It’s unclear what effect the rupture had on water service in the area.
