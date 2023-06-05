PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to a water main break in Pembroke Pines, which caused a road closure in the area. After five hours, crews were able to patch up the broken water mane.

The breakage occurred at 6900 SW 3rd St. which caused flooding in the area, Monday morning.

Due to the break, the Pembroke Pines Police Department announced that Southwest Third Street, between 70th Avenue and 68th Avenue, was blocked off.

Live video footage showed the water bubbling in a significant crack on the street.

The local water department was also on the scene as they worked to stop the leak.

Residents in the area may be advised to not drink the tap water as the water could be contaminated.

