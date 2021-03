WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A bad water break in Weston is now repaired.

Work crews worked overnight to repair Monday’s water line break in the area of Bonaventure Boulevard and Saddle Club Road.

The break flooded the surrounding areas, causing northbound lanes to shut down.

Nearby homes and buildings also had some low water pressure.

All roads have since reopened.

