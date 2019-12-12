Crews remove tractor-trailer from retention pond near Turnpike in Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to tow away a tractor-trailer that crashed into a retention pond near Florida’s Turnpike in Plantation.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene along Sunrise Boulevard and the Turnpike’s off-ramp, Thursday morning.

Three tow trucks were used to pull the truck out of the pond.

7News cameras captured the tractor-trailer upright as crews made final preparations to have it towed away from the scene.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

