MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - It would take a crane to remove the small plane that crashed into a Miramar home on Monday.

According to authorities, the two people who died on board the plane were 34-year-old flight instructor Antony Rolland Yen and a student, 32-year-old Jordan Hall.

According to police, Yen was instructing Hall on flying.

A 7News viewer sent a video of the plane before it went down.

Just a few moments later, it crashed into a home where a family was inside, but they were not injured.

“I grabbed him and we ran out, and when I got outside I saw the airplane on top of my roof, so imagine my surprise,” said Manyerenuis Moreno.

Hall posted a video days ago on board a plane that looked just like the one he crashed in.

Hall’s mother told 7News that flying was a passion project for her son, and she recalls the time he flew her to the Bahamas for Mother’s Day. He also flew over his grandmother’s home in Ohio as a tribute.

The question now is what went wrong after the plane was seen on video taking off from the airport. It went down shortly after.

Hall’s mother is out of state but is now grieving for her adventurous son who loved to see the world from above.

Yen, on the other hand, posted videos online practicing crash landings.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where it appeared that the plane had skid across another roof before crashing.

The homeowner, Eve Palmer, said no one was home when the crash happened.

“We haven’t been able to see what’s happened to the roof. I understand there is two big holes and a lot of scrapping because it went sliding, and then from our roof to the nextdoor roof.

Although Moreno and her son were not hurt, they now need to find a place to stay in the meantime.

“We don’t know when we can go back because there’s no power and damage everywhere, the roof is damaged,” she said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating this crash.

