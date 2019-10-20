Crews remove barge stuck along Deerfield Beach shore

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have removed a barge that had washed up on shore and became stuck in the sand on Deerfield Beach.

Workers used cranes and bulldozers to help move the vessel into deeper water, Sunday.

The barge was originally beached back in late September after currents from Hurricane Humberto forced it ashore.

Crews attempted to remove the vessel on Friday but were unsuccessful.

The barge is supposed to be used to create an artificial reef. Officials said the reef, which aims to highlight the city north of Fort Lauderdale as a snorkeling destination, will spell out “DFB” in limestone rock clusters.

