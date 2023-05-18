HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews removed the scorched remnants of a banner plane as investigators will now proceed with their investigation into the factors that led to a fatal crash in Hollywood, claiming the life of a pilot.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, authorities removed the aircraft and reopened South Park Road, spanning from Hollywood Boulevard to Johnson Street.

While lingering questions surround the cause of the tragic crash, 7News learned that the pilot had recently been recruited by Aerial Banners, Inc.

“[He had] approximately 325 total hours of flight experience were logged by him. He had joined the company a fortnight ago and possessed an estimated 13-15 hours of experience with this particular make and model of aircraft,” revealed an official from the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane, identified as a yellow Piper PA-25 Pawnee, was en route from North Perry Airport to the beach when it inexplicably crashed on a road adjacent to Memorial Regional Hospital, erupting into flames.

In a distress call to air traffic control, the pilot reported encountering difficulties shortly after takeoff and expressed the urgency to release the towed banner.

Moments later, the pilot made the decision to release the banner.

“I’m at 400 [feet], I’ve got to drop this over a lake,” he stated.

However, the pilot was unable to regain control of the aircraft and descended rapidly.

Video footage captured by 7Skyforce showed the plane veering unpredictably through the sky before ultimately crashing.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will continue their investigation to determine the sequence of events and contributing factors in this incident.

“We essentially analyze it in three parts: the man, the machine, and the environment,” explained an investigator.

