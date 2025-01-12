FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a docked yacht caught fire in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units respondedto the scene of the blaze behind Pier 66 on Southeast 17th Street, Saturday afternoon.

It took crews about 20 minutes to put the fire that, officials said, ignited in the engine room of the vessel.

No one was hurt, and the cause is under investigation.

