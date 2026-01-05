POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out inside a Pompano Beach warehouse.

Pompan Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Northwest 18th Avenue and 22nd Court, Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames at the structure, which houses several businesses.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

