SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked twice when two fires broke out in Sunrise.

Firefighters rushed to a business in the area of Fifth Street and Sawgrass Corporate Parkway, Friday morning.

Officials said that chlorine tablets got wet during Thursday night’s rain and somehow ignited.

Crews were also at that very same business Thursday night when a fire broke out outside.

The two fires are unrelated.

