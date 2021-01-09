Crews put out truck fire on Florida Turnpike in Margate

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews from multiple agencies teamed up to put out a truck fire along the Florida Turnpike in Margate.

In a tweet posted just before 8 p.m. on Saturday, Coral Springs-Parkland officials said they assisted Margate firefighters in extinguising the blaze that sparked earlier in the day.

Teamwork!! Our @CityParklandFL Tender-97 was called to assist @CityOfMargateFL Fire Rescue for a large truck fire on the Turnpike this evening. Several agencies assisted in putting the stubborn fire out. pic.twitter.com/CA3uufpyDn — Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department (@CoralSpringsFD) January 10, 2021

Officials said several agencies assisted in putting out what they described as “the stubborn fire.”

No injuries were reported.

