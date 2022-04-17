SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that broke out inside a townhome in Sunrise.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 9000 block of Northwest 35th Place, Sunday afternoon.

Crews arrived and quickly tackled the flames.

7News cameras captured smoke seeping out of some broken roof tiles.

As of Sunday night, officials have not specified what caused the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.