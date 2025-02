FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - There was a fire fight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when an SUV burst into flames.

The blaze ignited in the lower level between Terminals 1 and 2, Sunday morning.

Firefighters with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue were able to quickly get it under control.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.