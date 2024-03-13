PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Pembroke Pines were able to quickly handle a smoky situation.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene of a small grass fire that sparked in a wooded area near the 7800 block of Pines Boulevard, Wednesday morning.

According to firefighters, they were able to put out the fire as soon as they arrived.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how the fire started.

