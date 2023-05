MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews put out a small brush fire that sparked in Miramar.

Miramar Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze near Flamingo Road and Southwest 43rd Terrace, at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

Firefighters managed to quickly put out the flames.

Nobody was hurt.

Officials did not specify how many acres were burned.

