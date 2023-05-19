WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews encountered trailer trouble in West Park.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of an RV fire at a home along Marion Road, at around 9 a.m., Friday.

Crews arrived to find the RV, which was parked alongside the home, completely engulfed by flames.

A small corner of the home’s roof sustained some fire damage, but the structure was otherwise spared damage.

Video shared by BSFR showed crews putting out the flames.

No one was injured

