POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Fierce flames tore through a home in Pompano Beach.

Firefighters worked to get those flames under control near Northeast Third Avenue and 25th Court, Sunday night.

Crews sprayed foam on the house, which was burned inside and out.

A neighbor spotted the flames and called for help.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unclear,

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