OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that ignited overnight torched several vehicles at a dealership in Oakland Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at NEXCAR, located along the 2900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, early Saturday morning.

Officials said six vehicles were burnt. Some had their windows busted out.

Crews moved quickly to put out the flames. No one was hurt.

Investigators are working to find out whether or not this was arson.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.