DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A mobile home went up in flames in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along rhe 200 block of Northeast 49th Street, just after 9 a.m. on Monday.

First responders arroved to find the flames had ripped through the home’s roof.

Crews were able to quickly get the blaze under control in around 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

