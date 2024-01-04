TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Tamarac battled fierce flames after a fire ignited in the garage of a home.

Tamarac Fire Rescue units arrived at the home in the area of Northwest 46th Way and 44th Street, Thursday morning.

Once at the scene, crews dealt with heavy, smoky conditions and cut a hole in the roof to safely extinguish the flames.

Officials said no one was critically injured, but firefighters did rescue one resident and transported her to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

