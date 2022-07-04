POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters fought fierce flames after a fire ignited at a house in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 200 block of Northeast 26th Street, at around 3:20 p.m., Sunday.

Cameras captured dark clouds of smoke billowing from the rear of the house.

As of late Sunday night, it’s unclear whether or not anyone was inside the home during the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

