PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Sirens blared through a Plantation neighborhood as a home went up in flames, claiming the lives of two pets.

Plantation Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the fire at 1540 SW 68th Ave., Wednesday morning.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the fire burned through the roof.

Flames that sparked in the home’s garage, which appeared to be caused by a golf cart that was plugged in, quickly spread to the rest of the house.

Fire crews were able to knock down the fire, which saved the rest of the structure and surrounding homes.

“There was tremendous amount of fire in the garage, is where most of the fire was when we got here,” said Plantation Fire Rescue Lt. Aston Bright.

No one was home when the fire broke out, and there were no injuries reported, but the family’s dog and their pet goldfish died in the fire.

“I was here, but I didn’t know what was going on,” said Cherly Taylor, who lives across the street.

Taylor said she rushed outside briefly when she heard the commotion.

“When I saw all this, I just stayed inside. I just figured, you know what, they don’t need me,” she said.

It was an exhausting day for the firefighters who responded, with temperatures well into the 90s.

While the fire appeared to start in the home’s garage, the official cause remains under investigation.

