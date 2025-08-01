PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a fire broke out in a Plantation neighborhood, prompting a traffic closure.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the house blaze along the 1100 block of Southwest 75th Avenue in the Royal Palm Estates community, at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Crews were able to knock down the flames. Cameras captured a lhole in the roof of the home.

No injuries have been reported.

Southwest 75th Avenue has been shut down northbound from Peters Road. Officials urge drivers to use Southwest 69th Avenue to access the neighborhood.

