PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a fire broke out in a Plantation neighborhood, prompting a traffic closure.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the house blaze along the 1100 block of Southwest 75th Avenue in the Royal Palm Estates community, at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Cameras captured a hole in the roof of the home. Officials believe the fire sparked in the attic.

Crews were able to knock down the flames.

The family inside the home was able to get out safely. No one was hurt.

Southwest 75th Avenue was temporarily shut down northbound from Peters Road.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.