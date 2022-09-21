PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leading them to rescue two dogs that were stuck inside and leaving the family who lives there displaced.

7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire ignited at around 3 p.m. Homeowner Robert Frasca later confirmed it started in the garage.

Frasca’s granddaughter, Ilana Ever, said she came to the home after her grandmother alerted her.

“My grandmother starts crying, saying that the house caught on fire, and I ran in the back to grab my aunt, and we showed up,” she said.

Crews concentrated their efforts in the garage, inches away from some expensive antique cars.

“All I saw was half the house was black,” said Ever.

When she arrived, Ever learned her grandfather was still inside, along with his two pets.

“My biggest fear was that he wasn’t OK and the dogs weren’t OK,” she said.

Heavy white smoke was seen pouring out as firefighters doused the home with gallons of water, putting out the blaze and any remaining hot spots.

Other firefighters were seen on ladders searching for anyone inside. They were ultimately able to put Ever’s grandparents and their two dogs, 2-year-old Princess and 10-year-old Bourbon, to safety.

Frasca’s pets, one of them an emotional support dog, are both OK.

The homeowner said he has lived in the house for 30 years. He said the flames barely missed his two expensive classic cars but, sadly, damaged half a century’s worth of collector’s items.

“I’ve been collecting autographs for over 50 years: footballs, basketballs, baseballs, plaques, photos, frames. They’re all burned up,” he said.

But Ever said the important part is that no one was hurt or killed.

“The majority of it is replaceable, and whatever is not, it’s like bad and upsetting, but at the end of the day, if they’re OK, that’s all that matters.” she said.

Just after 5:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured extensive fire and smoke damage to the front part of the property. Firefighters remained at the scene for hours.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are helping the three people who were displaced, providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, as well as helping connect the family to available recovery assistance.

Frasca said the cause of the fire was a light in the garage.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help the family. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

