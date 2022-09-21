PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled fierce flames after a house caught fire in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood, leading them to rescue two dogs that were stuck inside.

7SkyForce hovered above the blaze near Southwest 97th Avenue and 12th Court, Wednesday afternoon.

The fire ignited at around 3 p.m. Homeowner Robert Frasca said it started in the garage.

Crews concentrated their efforts in the garage, inches away from some expensive antique cars.

Heavy white smoke was seen pouring out as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames and any remaining hot spots.

Firefighters were able to bring the pets out of the burning home.

Thankfully, Frasca’s pets, 2-year-old Princess and 10-year-old Bourbon, are both OK.

However, the homeowner added, he did lose half a century’s worth of collector’s items.

“I’ve been collecting autographs for over 50 years: footballs, basketballs, baseballs, plaques, photos, frames. They’re all burned up,” he said.

But Frasca’s granddaughter, Ilana Ever, said the important part is that no one was hurt or killed.

“The majority of it is replaceable, and whatever is not, it’s like bad and upsetting, but at the end of the day, if they’re OK, that’s all that matters.” she said.

Just after 5:15 p.m., 7News cameras captured extensive fire and smoke damage to the front part of the property. Firefighters were still at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

