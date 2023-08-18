NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A North Lauderdale home went up in smoke with flames shooting through the roof, leaving six people displaced..

Cellphone footage recorded by a neighbor captured thick black smoke and flames towering over the residence in the area of Southwest 76th Avenue and Seventh Court, Friday morning.

The smoke could be seen from half a block away,

Firefighters sprang into action as they attempted to douse the ferocious flames.

Witness Ralph Baptiste shared his own reaction.

“I was in my backyard, until I heard sirens come out,” he said. “I went to the front, and then I seen this big smoke, you know, flames and black clouds.”

A charred mess was left behind toward the rear of the home.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread. Luckily, the six people who were inside at the time made it out safe and sound.

No injuries were reported.

The home has been declared unsafe

