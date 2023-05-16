MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Fire Rescue responded to a house fire, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located at 2420 SW 80th Terrace in Miramar, where heavy smoke and flames coming from the home were visible.

According to officials, the fire started in a bedroom and spread throughout the residence from there. The house was occupied when the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely. No injuries were reported.

