MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A home in Miramar was burned after a fire broke out overnight.

The home erupted in flames just before 3a.m.Thursday morning in the area of Southwest 68th Avenue and 33rd Street.

Crews on scene said the fire spread from the home to the cars parked outside.

People who were inside the home described what happened.

“I woke up and when I woke up all I saw was that big fire outside. I thought it was an officer outside, so when I jumped to open the door the couldn’t open at all and that big blazing fire was coming right through,” said Derrik Howie. “All I did was get Mr. James, pulled him out and called this guy and send let’s go.”

According to fire rescue, the fire did not spread to any additional structures and everyone inside the residence were able to get out safely

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced family.

