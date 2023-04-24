HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire at a South Florida home.

Hollywood Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire at 2539 Wiley Street, Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke was seen coming from the front and rear of the home.

Residents in the community called 911 to report a house next door that was on fire.

One person came out of the home without a shirt and had blood on their head and hands.

