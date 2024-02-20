HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A home that caught on fire in Hollywood prompted a swift response by rescue crews.

Hollywood Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the house fire in the area of South 14th Avenue, Monday morning.

According to fire rescue, the fire started in the home’s attic, which firefighters couldn’t access from the garage.

The fire was eventually put out by fire crews.

No injuries were reported as everyone living in the house got out safely.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.