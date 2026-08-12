FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a house fire ignited in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 300 block of Southwest 30th Avenue, just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find light smoke billowing from the home and entered the structure to search for anyone who may have been inside. However, the house was empty.

Crews were able to knock down the flames in around 15 minutes.

Officials said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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