FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a house fire broke out in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Southwest 22nd Terrace and Fifth Street, just before 8 p.m. on Friday.

Crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

Paramedics checked on a man for smoke inhalation, but no injuries were reported.

As of Saturday afternoon, there is no word as to what started the fire.

