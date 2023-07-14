DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a home in Davie.

Davie Fire Rescue arrive at the scene of the home at 13300 SW 26th Street, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene as crews worked to contain the fire.

According to fire rescue, the fire started in the home’s garage after a problem happened with solar panels that were placed on the roof.

No injuries were reported and fire rescue recovered pet birds from the garage.

