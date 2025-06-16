FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters extinguished a fire that started inside the cab of a vacuum truck in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the truck fire near Broward Boulevard and Southwest 17th Avenue just after 4 a.m. on Monday.

The vacuum truck was transporting used cooking grease.

FLFR crews were able to put out the flames before the fire could spread to the grease tank.

No injuries were reported.

