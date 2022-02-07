FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have put out a garbage truck fire that caused delays along Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale in the middle of rush hour.

The flames ignited southbound just north of the Sunrise Boulevard exit in Fort Lauderdale, before 5 p.m., Monday.

At one point, all southbound lanes had to be blocked as crews worked to put out the flames.

As of 7 p.m. three right lanes remained blocked, but less than two hours later, the roadway was back open to traffic.

No one was hurt.

