NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — A garbage truck caught fire while parked in a repair yard near Fort Lauderdale.

7SkyForce hovered above the scene of the blaze in the area near Northwest 27th Avenue and Seventh Street, Monday morning.

Heavy smoke rose from the burning vehicle as Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews worked to put out the flames.

The fire caused extensive damage to the front end of the truck.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.