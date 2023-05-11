FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A garbage truck went up in flames in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire along Northeast 26th Street, west of Federal Highway, Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the flames sparked in the load of the truck and damaged the hydraulic system, which prevented it from being able to dump its trash.

Video provided by FLFR showed firefighters dousing the flames from a crane and on the ground.

No one was hurt.

