PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Massive flames shot from a home in Pembroke Pines after, officials said, a fire broke out.

Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze on Northwest 87th Way and 13th Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the fire sparked in a room in the back of the home.

Firefighters were able to put the flames out before they spread.

The people who live at the residence were not home at the time. No injuries were reported.

