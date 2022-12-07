LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews worked to put out a fire that broke out at a duplex and claimed the lives of two pets.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue rushed to the scene of the fire, located along the 1900 block of Northwest 60th Avenue, Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where heavy smoke was seen coming out of the duplex’s roof.

A ladder was placed against the house as firefighters attempted to douse the flames going through the roof.

Fire rescue officials said no people were inside the building, but two small Shih Tzus died in the fire.

