WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters battled fierce flames that spread through debris and brush in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze near U.S. 27 and Manatee Isles Drive, Saturday morning.

The flames burned through debris on private land, but no structures were in danger.

About 35 firefighters worked to knock down the flames, using engines and a special water tanker.

Part of U.S. 27 was shut down while crews worked. The flames were under control within an hour.

No one was hurt, and the cause remains under investigation.

