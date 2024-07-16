DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire that sparked outside a Davie business was extinguished by rescue crews.

Smoke was seen rising in the air at a used cars parts business on Southwest 47th Avenue, Tuesday.

According to officials, a large pile of scraps ignited and burst into flames.

Firefighters blasted water from above to put the fire out.

The business was not affected and no injuries were reported.

