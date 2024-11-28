DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews battled fierce flames after a fire broke out near the Old Davie School House.

Davie Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the blaze at 6600 SW 48th St., Tuesday night.

Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the small museum house in the rear of the property.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames before they caused any major damage.

No injuries were reported.

DFR and Davie Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

