SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a South Florida townhouse complex.

Sunrise Fire Rescue crews arrived at the complex at 10725 NW 30th Place, Monday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, it was a two-alarm fire and four connected townhouses were involved.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where smoke was seen coming from the roof of one of the homes.

Residents in the area told 7News they heard two explosions and the power went out.

“We heard a big noise,” said a child whose family lives next door, “and then we heard another bog noise, and people yelling, ‘Come on! Come on!'”

Lauderhill Fire Rescue was also at the scene.

All residents at the home were evacuated and accounted for.

No injuries were reported, but some animals might have been trapped in the fire, and firefighters are checking for pets.

Crews contained the fire by 5 p.m.

