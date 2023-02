FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a smokey situation at a South Florida store.

A bundle of paper towels caught on fire at a Target store along North Federal Highway and East Oakland Park Boulevard, Friday morning.

Shoppers were evacuated as smoke spread through the store.

The fire has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

